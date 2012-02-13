Plan Your Next Cross Country Road Trip With This Ingenious US Interstate Subway Map

The U.S. Interstates as a Subway Map infographic is a subway-style map of America’s interstate highways, and it’s pretty handy for quickly planning a cross-country trip. You can see at a glance how the highways connect and the major cities along the way.



Although the map’s lines aren’t geographically precise, for planning a trip, this design by Cameron Booth may work even better than traditional maps’ more accurate road representations. For example, if you’re driving from Teaneck, NJ to San Francisco, CA you already know you’re going west so all you need to find is that straight red line for I-80 cutting across the map.

Also really useful are the map’s circles representing the cities along the way—”stops,” if you will, and “transfers” for other highways.

Here’s the full map. Click to expand or right-click to save to disk. Update: High-res posters (36 inches by 24 inches) are available for purchase for $39 plus $10 shipping on Cameron’s site.