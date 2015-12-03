Hollywood executives held a secret meeting about gender bias and created a plan to solve it

Over two days in mid-October, Hollywood executives and power players held a secret meeting in LA to address the gender bias that’s plaguing their industry.

The event was hosted by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute. According to Deadline, which broke news of the gathering, 44 of the biggest players in the industry — including producers Paula Wagner and Mike De Luca, HBO Films president Len Amato, showrunner Jeni Kohan (“Orange is the New Black”), and actress Maria Bello (pictured) — didn’t just meet to chat. They came up with a four-point plan to solve the issue.

Here is that plan:

– Advocate “Unconscious Bias” training across the industry. An expert Unconscious Bias educator will be selected to work with executives and creatives across the board.

– Develop and launch a Gender Parity Stamp to recognise films and television shows — as well as production companies, networks, and studios — that show measurable progress to achieving gender equity

– Sponsor/Protégé Program. This high-level pilot program will identify talented early-to-mid career female film and TV directors for a year-long training and fellowship program, and pair them with advocates across the industry who will actively help them move to the next level.

– Ambassadors from the meeting of industry leaders will spread the word about the solutions to studios, networks, and agencies.

“We are at an economic, social, and cultural tipping point and sustainable change is within reach,” Cathy Schulman, president of Women in Film Los Angeles, told Deadline. “The time to act is now. Hollywood is surprisingly late in coming to this party and this is the time for conversion.”

Here’s the list of all the particiapants at the two-day meeting:

Adriana Alberghetti Agent and partner, WME

Stephanie Allain Producer and former Senior Vice President of Production, Columbia Pictures

Victoria Alonso Executive Vice President of Physical Production, Marvel Studios

Len Amato President, HBO Films

Darla Anderson Producer, PGA Board of Directors

Chris Andrews Agent, CAA

Rowena Arguelles Agent, CAA

Bonnie Arnold Co-President, Dreamworks Animation

Glen Basner CEO of FilmNation

Maria Bello Actor, activist, author and producer

Andrea Berloff Screenwriter, WGA Board of Directors

Cindy Chupack Writer-producer

Maha Dahkil Agent, CAA

Mike De Luca Producer, former executive at Sony, New Line and Dreamworks

Zanne Devine Executive Vice President of Film and Television, Miramax

Cassian Elwes Producer and former agent and Head of William Morris Independent

Erik Feig Co-President, Lionsgate

Sid Ganis Former executive at Sony Pictures, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros. and Paramount and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Liz Gateley Executive Vice President, Head of Programming, Lifetime Television

Micah Green Agent and Co-Head of Film Finance, CAA

Catherine Hardwicke Director

Nina Jacobson Producer and former President of Walt Disney Motion Picture Group

Charles King Founder of MACRO and former agent and partner, WME

Jenji Kohan TV series creator

Sue Kroll President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures

Franklin Leonard Founder of The Black List, former executive at Universal and at the production companies of Will Smith, Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella, Leonardo DiCaprio and John Goldwyn

Linda Lichter Founding law partner of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman

Alix Madigan Head of Creative Affairs, Broad Green Pictures

Zola Mashariki Executive Vice President, Head of Original Programming at BET Networks, former Senior Vice President, Fox Searchlight

Glen Mazzara TV creator and showrunner, co-chair of the WGA’s Diversity Advisory Group

Hannah Minghella President, Tristar Pictures and former President, Columbia Pictures

Bruna Papandrea Producer and co-founder of Pacific Standard

Kimberly Peirce Writer-director, Western Council and National Board Member, DGA

Lydia Dean Pilcher Producer and Vice President, PGA

Gigi Pritzker CEO of OddLot Entertainment and Board Trustee, Sundance Institute

Keri Putnam Executive Director, Sundance Institute

Howard Rodman President, WGA West

Rena Ronson Agent, partner and Head of the Independent Film Group, UTA

Michelle Satter Founding Director, Sundance Institute Feature Film Program

Cathy Schulman Head of Production, STX Entertainment, President, Women In Film Los Angeles and Board Member, Film Independent

Stacy Smith Director of Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, USC and author of Women In Film/Sundance Institute research

Mimi Steinbauer President and CEO, Radiant Films International

Robin Swicord Screenwriter, Governor for the Writers Branch of the Academy and Chair of the Nicholl Fellowship

Paula Wagner Producer and co-founder ofCruise/Wagner Productions; former CEO, United Artists; Board Member, PGA

