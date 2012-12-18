Here's The Ingenious $400 Million Plan To Deal With The Wrecked Costa Concordia

Photo: CBS News

In January, the cruise ship Costa Concordia struck a rock of the shore of Isola del Giglio, in the Mediterranean.30 people on board the largest passenger wreck of all time lost their lives; two are still missing. Nearly a year later, the wreck is still sitting off the Italian coast, mostly submerged.



Because the Costa Concordia is in a nationally protected marine park and coral reef, it must be removed from the area before it can be dismantled, posing countless difficulties.

In a report on the efforts to remove the wreck, 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl visited the site and recounted the remarkable salvage operation, which has a $400 million price tag.

Not only is it the riskiest, most complicated, and most expensive salvage plan ever undertaken, but no one is sure if it will work.

