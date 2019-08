More than 2,000 years after the original Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, was destroyed in an earthquake, a group of architects wants to build a 21st-century version of it.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst



Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.