PRESENTING: The action plan and emails every leader should use to keep their team healthy, calm, and informed amid the coronavirus pandemic

Getty Images Keeping informed on the pandemic is important for protecting employees.

The number of cases and fear around the novel coronavirus are escalating quickly, with the World Health organisation declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic and the US setting strict travel restrictions for the next 30 days.

There are over 136,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,000 deaths. In the US, there are more than 1,800 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

With that, many organisations are turning to remote work strategies to reduce chances of the virus spreading in the workplace. Along with concerns over health, well-being, and their careers, employees are bound to have questions about how management is taking action during this crisis.

Employers must be proactive to help contain the disease by remaining up to date on accurate information, communicating regularly with staff, and maintaining a clean office space, among other important precautions. Business Insider queried doctors, managers, and communication experts about the course of action and exact emails business owners should share with their employees to quell fears and keep productivity high.

