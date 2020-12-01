Inside 'Underground House Plan B,' a socially distanced, survivalist bunker home that you'd want to live in even if the world doesn't come to an end

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

A design concept for a subterranean doomsday shelter is reimagining the future of apocalypse-proof living.

Called “Underground House Plan B,” the flying-saucer-shaped bunker combines high-security systems like a fireproof evacuation ring with the comforts of a modern, above-ground home.

Plan B uses LED lights, image projections, and greenery to make the residents feel as if they could step outside.

Plan B is the brainchild of Kyiv-based Sergey Makhno Architects and was designed to comfortably fit two to three families plus staff.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Though currently just a concept, Ukraine-based studio Sergey Makhno Architects will work with contractors to develop systems in detail if the design enters the project phase.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Called “Underground House Plan B,” the autonomous concrete bunker is shaped like a flying saucer and comes with a rooftop helipad.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Once inside, residents will be fully protected from outside disasters thanks to a closed ventilation system, medical treatment room, and fire-resistant evacuation ring accessible from almost anywhere in the home.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Gif of the ‘Underground House Plan B’ layout.

To enter the bunker, residents must first pass through a disinfection shield.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

From there, spiral staircases and an elevator lead to the living space 50 feet below ground.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

In lieu of windows, the bunker uses LED lights to mimic sunlight. It also incorporates materials like stone and wood to evoke the outside world.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Through these design elements, Sergey Makhno Architects wants “to create the illusion of being above the surface — as if you could look out the window and see the blue sky,” the studio said.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

As is, Plan B can accommodate two to three families with children, plus staff and their children, though the design could be adapted to accommodate more people.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

The two master bedrooms each come with storage space and a bathroom.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

One master bedroom faces a vine-draped wall that looks as if it’s lit by a skylight.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Another faces a stone garden and light projection wall, which can depict everything from mountains and trees to a city street.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

“We sought to create a space in which we would like to live, even when there is no apocalypse,” architect Maryna Hrechko said.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Residents can exercise on fitness bikes in the gym …

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

… or take a dip in the indoor pool that replicates the experience of “swimming in the night sea.”

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

For entertainment, there is a film nook with a large couch and 5D sound system.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

There’s even a dedicated dog park.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

If residents miss the changing light and seasons, they can step inside this circular meditation room where light schemes transition from rosy morning clouds …

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

… to full moon and starry nightscapes.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

A garden with phyto lamps allows residents to grow vegetables and fruits …

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

… which they can prepare in the professional-grade kitchen. The bunker would also come with a large food storage system, water treatment system, generator, and well.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

“Whatever happens on the Earth’s surface, life in Plan B will continue,” the studio said.

Courtesy Sergey Makhno Architects Rendering of ‘Underground House Plan B.’

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article published July 8, 2020, on Business Insider.

