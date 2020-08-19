A record number of Americans out of work means next year's tax season could be full of surprises — but a little planning ahead can help

Courtesy of H&R Block Kathy Pickering is the chief tax officer at H&R Block.

She writes that even before the pandemic, H&R Block surveys found that Americans don’t feel financially confident, and that surprises around tax time play a big role.

In an unusual year with record-high unemployment, she suggests adjusting your W-4 as needed to make sure you know what to expect next April.

Remember that unemployment benefits are taxable, and you may want to withhold taxes like you would for other types of income.

This article is a contributed piece as part of a series focused on millennial financial empowerment called Master your Money.

As the Chief Tax Officer at H&R Block, I have a front-row seat into American life.

I see how life’s milestones like getting married, having a baby, or sending a child to college can bring tax breaks and help build your financial confidence. But I also see how uncertainties like job loss and income fluctuations create anxiety.

What people don’t realise is that they have more control of their desired outcomes than they think, and working with a tax professional throughout the year can bolster financial confidence to achieve the tax outcome you want.

Americans are anxious about money, but smart tax planning can help

Even ahead of the pandemic, an H&R Block survey found that 73% of people age 18-44 felt anxious about their financial futures.

Now, coupled with record-high unemployment rates, I see how many Americans are lacking financial confidence – the knowledge that monthly expenses can be paid and that you have savings to cover unexpected emergencies. While no one can predict what’s next, there are opportunities to take control of your finances to increase confidence, including planning around your tax refund.

An H&R Block survey also found that for most Americans (86%), tax outcomes significantly impact how they feel about their finances all year, and a surprise outcome at tax time can rattle their financial confidence. But there’s still time to reduce uncertainty and make sense of the impact life changes, including collecting unemployment benefits, could have on your expected refund.

Make sure you know what to expect next April

Many people don’t realise unemployment benefits are taxable. You might not have known taxes can be withheld when you signed up for benefits or you may have opted not to withhold taxes.

Either way, make sure you understand your current situation – evaluate income from earlier in the year and any taxes withheld – and use that knowledge to create a plan for the rest of the year, which may include having taxes withheld from unemployment benefits or making estimated payments to help lessen the burden when filing taxes next year.

Without withholding taxes from their unemployment benefits, it is possible for recipients to be surprised by a tax bill or a significantly reduced refund next tax season.

Adjust your W-4 as needed

When the time comes to return to work, reevaluate your tax situation and make elections on your W-4 to ensure your withholdings match your circumstances. Your W-4 tells your employer the information it needs to calculate the amount of taxes to withhold from your paycheck. You can adjust the withholdings to get the outcome you want at tax time.

If you received unemployment benefits for any part of the year, determining how much withholding you need can get a bit confusing. It’s a great time to work with a tax professional to get your W-4 set up to match your desired outcome, or use an online tool like H&R Block’s W-4 calculator. If you weren’t withholding taxes from your unemployment benefits and you’d like to begin doing so from your paychecks to help alleviate the tax strain, the W-4 can set up those additional withholdings.

