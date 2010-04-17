How To Plan A Vacation On Your iPad

One of the most touted uses for the iPad is as a great device for travel.
With vacation season coming, we decided to put this to the test.
We just went through all the steps of planning and booking a trip using nothing but our trusty SAIpad and a handful of apps. It was surprisingly easy.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to planning a trip on your iPad >
Kayak is the spot for buying plane tickets. Enter where you want to go and when, and Kayak shops around on all the major travel sites to find the best deal.
Check up on your flight with TripTracker before you leave for the airport to see how bad the delays are
Keep an eye on things back at home with VueZone, which lets you set up cameras that you can monitor live on the move.
