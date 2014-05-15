One Super Fresh Men's Fashion Trend Is Everywhere At The Biggest Hedge Fund Conference Of The Year

Business Insider Brandon Wilson, Director of Jetlux

When it comes to suiting, men’s fashion is usually about subtle differences — a bright sock, a stellar cuff link, a pocket square.

Sometimes, though, a trend takes over that’s impossible to miss. And we’re seeing a lot of one example of that at SALT Las Vegas, the biggest hedge fund conference of the year. Everywhere you look, guys are rocking plaid or checked jacket.

Conference attendee and Jetlux Director Brandon Wilson (pictured) said he’s digging it because it’s “fresh for spring.”

We concur, and so does Judah Estreicher of JBD Clothiers. JBD makes custom suits, and dresses clients like Super Bowl winning former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick and current Ravens Wide Receiver Torrey Smith.

“Plaid for spring and summer should look like the season — light and sunny colours and subtle,” said Estreicher. “Try plaid, windowpane and prince of wales patterns in neutral, sands, and stone colours. You can also add some pale greens, blues, and lavender to the season’s mix.”

Got it? Now go get ’em.

