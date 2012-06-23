PLAGIARISM? 4 Ad Campaigns That Seem To Be 'Inspired' By Heineken

Photo: Screengrab / YouTube
Ever since Heineken launched its lush, exquisitely detailed TV campaign from ad agency Wieden & Kennedy in 2011—featuring guests arriving at ever-more improbably elaborate parties—the TV airwaves have become cluttered by me-too brands with similar campaigns.Remy Martin, Bacardi, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Revel Resorts Atlantic City have all run TV spots that are difficult to tell apart.
They all feature quirky party guests making a big splash at the most eye-popping nightclubs and hotels imaginable, backed by vintage-sounding hipster music. Compare and contrast, and see if you can tell the difference:
Brand: Remy Martin
Ad agency: The Vidal Partnership
First air date: May 2012
Brand: Bacardi
Ad agency: Y&R, New York
First air date: May 2012
Brand: Revel Resorts Atlantic City
Ad agency: Mother New York
First air date: March 2012
Brand: Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Agency: Fallon
First air date: November 2011
Brand: Heineken
Ad agency: Wieden & Kennedy
First air date: January 2011
