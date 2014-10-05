US

Why You Should Stop Putting Milk In Your Refrigerator Door Immediately

Justin Gmoser

Stop putting your milk in your refrigerator door and stop putting your bread on top of the fridge. It turns out that seemingly harmless mistakes such as these can make a big difference in the freshness and safety of your food and drink. Watch and learn the right way to organise your refrigerator.

Produced by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.