32 places everyone should visit in France

Shutterstock.com Normandy is home to the enormous chalk cliffs of Etretat.

France is perennially one of the most popular countries to visit in the world — and for good reason.

Millions of people go to France each year to see incredible art in Paris, lay on the gorgeous beaches of the French Riviera, and sip wine in Bordeaux.

Here are 32 places all travellers should go in France.

Walk along the mud flats of Mont Saint-Michel Bay during low tide and admire the gorgeous Benedictine abbey. Shutterstock Slurp up a bowl of bouillabaisse (fish stew) in its birthplace, Marseille. Shutterstock See the waterlilies that inspired Claude Monet at his home in Giverny. Shutterstock Step back in time and imagine the cavemen who once painted these ancient murals inside the caves of Lascaux. The paintings are estimated to be over 17,000 years old. Photo: Peter Pacatang/ Facebook. Get lost in the gardens of Versailles. Shutterstock Stroll along the ramparts of the medieval city of Carcassonne. Shutterstock See the ruins of an ancient Roman amphitheater in Nimes. Shutterstock Climb up to the Sacré-Cœur cathedral in Montmartre and admire the incredible views of Paris. Photo: Renu Desai/ Facebook. Try a tarte flambée -- a type of flatbread pizza usually topped with cheese, ham, and onions -- in Alsace. Wikimedia Commons Hike through the Verdon Gorge, the Grand Canyon of France. Shutterstock Explore one of the world's greatest collections of Impressionist masterpieces at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, located in a former train station. Lilyana Vynogradova / Shutterstock.com See the chalk cliffs of Étretat in Normandy. Shutterstock.com Take a boat along the Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs from Toulouse to the Mediterranean. Shutterstock Admire the sea views in Nice from the Promenade des Anglais. Shutterstock

