32 places everyone should visit in France

Shutterstock.comNormandy is home to the enormous chalk cliffs of Etretat.
France is perennially one of the most popular countries to visit in the world — and for good reason.
Millions of people go to France each year to see incredible art in Paris, lay on the gorgeous beaches of the French Riviera, and sip wine in Bordeaux.
Here are 32 places all travellers should go in France.
Walk along the mud flats of Mont Saint-Michel Bay during low tide and admire the gorgeous Benedictine abbey.
Step back in time and imagine the cavemen who once painted these ancient murals inside the caves of Lascaux. The paintings are estimated to be over 17,000 years old.
Try a tarte flambée -- a type of flatbread pizza usually topped with cheese, ham, and onions -- in Alsace.
Explore one of the world's greatest collections of Impressionist masterpieces at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, located in a former train station.
Take a boat along the Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs from Toulouse to the Mediterranean.
