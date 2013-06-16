These Maps Show The U.S. Cities That Can't Hire Tech Workers Fast Enough

We all want a great, high-paying job. To make that happen, it helps to be in an area where there are more jobs to fill than qualified people to fill them.



We worked with the folks at job hunting site Bright to scout out the places in the country that have the most tech jobs. Bright sifted through 3.5 million job postings, plus government job data. As you can see from the following maps, some cities post a lot of jobs per capita.

Watch each map change to see how the job market changed last quarter.

