These Maps Show The U.S. Cities That Can't Hire Tech Workers Fast Enough

Julie Bort
attached image

We all want a great, high-paying job. To make that happen, it helps to be in an area where there are more jobs to fill than qualified people to fill them.

We worked with the folks at job hunting site Bright to scout out the places in the country that have the most tech jobs. Bright sifted through 3.5 million job postings, plus government job data. As you can see from the following maps, some cities post a lot of jobs per capita. 

Watch each map change to see how the job market changed last quarter.

These maps shows where tech jobs are growing, shrinking and stable. The bigger the dot, the more tech jobs per capita. Job openings grew in April and shrunk in May. Next: Details of each region.

US New England: Portland, Maine, isn't known as a tech hub but it's startup community is hot.

US Mideast: Pennsylvania's economy has been sluggish but tech jobs are starting to grow.

US Southeast: Charleston is ranked No. 4 among cities with the most tech jobs per capita.

US Great Lakes: Springfield, Ohio, actually has more tech jobs per capita than any other U.S. city.

US Plains: Google fibre in Kansas City has caused startups, and tech jobs, to sprout.

US Southwest: New Mexico has a budding space tech industry thanks to the nearly complete New Mexico Spaceport.

US West: Silicon Valley still rules the tech scene. San Jose/Santa Clara is No. 2 in tech jobs per capita.

