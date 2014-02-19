These Are The Cities And States With The Most Homegrown Residents

Economists and demographers are increasingly concluding that the presence of large volumes of migration can be a boon to local economies.

It’s obviously better if there’s net migration coming in. But analysts also say that any migration at all — as long as it’s not resulting in a large net loss — can be a good thing. Basically, it’s a sign that people want to be where you’re from, or that they possess the means, education and income to securely leave it.

We’ve recently discussed where places stand according to moving volumes.

But there’s another way to measure the phenomenon: percentage of residents born out of state.

WBEZ Chicago’s Robert Loerzel has pinpointed Census data to help answer this question.

Here’s what it looks like. Philadelphia has a huge percentage of homegrown residents. So does San Antonio. Cities like Phoenix and Los Angeles are much more populated by people who weren’t born there.

And here is a map from the Census showing the breakdown for states, with the more dark purple states signifying a higher percentage of residents born in state. States like Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Michigan have tons of residents who were born there. States like Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado are much less populated by people born there.

And finally…the full ranking:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.