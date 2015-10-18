50 places everyone should visit in Europe

ShutterstockThe Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.
We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.
From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to scuba diving in the clear Mediterranean waters off the coast of Cyprus, here are 50 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.
Eliza McKelvey and Megan Willett contributed to this story.
Explore the ruins of the stately Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock
ShutterstockWatefalls in Plitvice National Park in Croatia.
Discover Český Krumlov, a historic town in the Czech Republic that dates back to the 13th century and whose architecture has remained intact since then. The town is spectacular yet not overrun with tourists.
Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Go skiing, hiking, or canyoning in Interlaken, Switzerland, which is known for its outdoor adventure activities.
Shutterstock
Indulge in fresh gaufres chaudes (hot waffles) topped with strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella, and more in Belgium.
Marvel at the ornate interior of the Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia, which is covered in colourful mosaics.
Shutterstock / Art Konovalov
Explore Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A blend of east and west and heavily influenced by the Ottoman Empire, the city offers museums, mosques, and cathedrals.
Shutterstock / RomboStudio
Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.
Shutterstock
Stroll the ramparts of the medieval fortified town of Carcassone in France -- complete with a castle and Gothic Cathedral.
Shutterstock
Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.
Hike through Italy's gorgeous Cinque Terre region, which is made up of five small fishing villages, all of which boast narrow winding roads, pastel-coloured buildings, and amazing views of the Italian Riviera.
Shutterstock
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.