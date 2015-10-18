50 places everyone should visit in Europe

Jennifer Polland
Cliffs of Moher, IrelandShutterstockThe Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.

We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.

From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to scuba diving in the clear Mediterranean waters off the coast of Cyprus, here are 50 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.

Eliza McKelvey and Megan Willett contributed to this story.

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, Portugal.

Shutterstock

Bike alongside the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Shutterstock

Hit the slopes at Innsbruck, a breathtaking ski resort in the mountains of Austria.

Getty

Take in the stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from the Greek island of Santorini.

Wikimedia Commons

Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, in the south of France.

Shutterstock

Walk across the 613-year-old Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic.

Shutterstock/Robert Ivaysyuk

Stay up all night partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Explore the ruins of the stately Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.

Shutterstock.com

Marvel at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Wikimedia Commons

Test your speed on Germany's famous autobahn.

Wikimedia Commons

Pass a day in the beautiful Tivoli gardens and amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Shutterstock

Snap a photo at the Azure Window, a natural Limestone arch on the Maltese island of Gozo.

Shutterstock

Catch a show at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts festival.

Wikipedia

Explore the waterfalls of Plitvice Lakes National Park, the largest national park in Croatia.

Shutterstock
Watefalls in Plitvice National Park in Croatia.

Discover Český Krumlov, a historic town in the Czech Republic that dates back to the 13th century and whose architecture has remained intact since then. The town is spectacular yet not overrun with tourists.

Shutterstock / Veronika Galkina

Learn more about Cesky Krumlov >

Play a hand of blackjack at the Casino de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Getty

Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.

Shutterstock.com

Marvel at the Moorish architecture and tranquil gardens of the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain.

Shutterstock.com

Cheers with an authentic German beer during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

Getty

Hear the roar of Jägala Fall in Estonia, called 'the Niagara Falls of the Baltics.'

Wikimedia Commons

Take a gondola ride through the winding canals of Venice, Italy.

Shutterstock

Cruise Norway's imposing fjords, created by eroding glaciers.

Shutterstock

Go skiing, hiking, or canyoning in Interlaken, Switzerland, which is known for its outdoor adventure activities.

Shutterstock

Stroll the historic fortified city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Shutterstock

Indulge in fresh gaufres chaudes (hot waffles) topped with strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella, and more in Belgium.

Shutterstock

Marvel at the ornate interior of the Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia, which is covered in colourful mosaics.

Shutterstock / Art Konovalov

Drive through the Scottish Highlands and admire the gorgeous hilly terrain.

Shutterstock

Run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Shutterstock

Explore Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A blend of east and west and heavily influenced by the Ottoman Empire, the city offers museums, mosques, and cathedrals.

Shutterstock / RomboStudio

Straddle two continents on a boat tour along the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

Shutterstock

See the chalk cliffs of Étretat in Normandy, France.

Shutterstock.com

Linger over a strong cup of coffee and a rich, chocolatey Sachertorte at a cafe in Vienna, Austria.

Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.

Shutterstock

Spend a night inside Sweden's ICEHOTEL Jukkasjärvi.

Wikimedia Commons

Click here to learn more about the Ice Hotel.

Stroll the ramparts of the medieval fortified town of Carcassone in France -- complete with a castle and Gothic Cathedral.

Shutterstock

Watch the sun set at Stonehenge, in southern England.

Getty

Find solace at the Rila Monastery, an Eastern Orthodox monastery in Bulgaria.

Wikimedia Commons

Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.

VLADJ55 / Shutterstock.com

Hike through Italy's gorgeous Cinque Terre region, which is made up of five small fishing villages, all of which boast narrow winding roads, pastel-coloured buildings, and amazing views of the Italian Riviera.

Shutterstock

Play a round at Ballybunion, one of the most iconic golf courses in Ireland.

David Cannon/Getty Images

