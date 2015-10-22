31 things everyone should do in Italy in their lifetime

Sarah Schmalbruch
While the food in Italy is reason enough to visit, the country is filled with famous works of art, exceptionally beautiful cities, and gorgeous lakes and mountains.

We compiled a list of 31 sites in Italy you should see at least once in your lifetime.

We included important classics like Rome’s Colosseum and Venice’s canals, but also added more obscure spots, like the gardens of the Villa d’Este and the natural hot springs of Saturnia in Tuscany.

Drive along the gorgeous cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. Stay a night or two in the charming village of Positano -- it's straight out of a postcard.

Shutterstock.com

Admire the colourful homes in Isola di Burano.

JeniFoto/Shutterstock

Explore the ancient ruins of Pompeii, a city that was destroyed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D.

Giorgio Cosulich/Getty Images

Take a boat around Lago di Como, one of the most beautiful lakes in Italy.

iStock / RUBENfot

Meander through the ruins of the Roman Forum, which stand in the center of city. The ruins are remnants from important government buildings.

Shutterstock / S.Borisov

Ski the Dolomites, a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps, and explore the charming ski village of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Sail on Lago di Garda, Italy's largest lake.

Allik/Shutterstock

Check out the reflection of St. Mark's Basilica when its namesake square is flooded, which happens fairly frequently in Venice.

BlueMoonStore/Shutterstock

Shop along Milan's luxurious Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II. It's often nicknamed il salotto di Milan (Milan's drawing room), since it's a common meeting and dining place for locals.

iStock / Borut Trdina

Step back in time and explore the ancient Greek ruins of the Temple of Concord and Theatre of Taormina in Sicily.

Steve Bower/Shutterstock

Stroll through the peaceful Renaissance gardens of the Villa d'Este in Tivoli.

dimbar76/Shutterstock

Watch a performance at La Scala, Milan's world-renowned opera house.

Wikimedia Commons

Stroll the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, a Medieval stone arch bridge across the Arno River that still has authentic stores along it. It's beautiful any time of day, but there's nothing like seeing the lights reflect off the river at night.

iStock / sorincolac

Sip a Super Tuscan wine straight from the sprawling vineyards of Tuscany.

Wikimedia Commons

Marvel at the enormous Colosseum in Rome, where brutal gladiator fights took place centuries ago.

Shutterstock.com

Take a dip in the natural spas of Saturnia in Tuscany, where gorgeous hot springs flow freely.

Wikimedia Commons

Gaze up at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling. Although it's technically in Vatican City, any trip to Rome wouldn't be complete without seeing this esteemed artwork.

Wikimedia Commons

Tour the gorgeous Palladian villas of the Veneto (a region in northeastern Italy), which were designed by Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio.

Wikimedia Commons

Throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, and legend has it you'll be sure to return to Rome again.

S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Explore the medieval city of San Gimignano, a walled city within Siena.

leoks/Shutterstock

Take a gondola ride through the magnificant canals of Venice.

Pablo Rogat/Shutterstock

