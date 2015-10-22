31 things everyone should do in Italy in their lifetime

While the food in Italy is reason enough to visit, the country is filled with famous works of art, exceptionally beautiful cities, and gorgeous lakes and mountains.

We compiled a list of 31 sites in Italy you should see at least once in your lifetime.

We included important classics like Rome’s Colosseum and Venice’s canals, but also added more obscure spots, like the gardens of the Villa d’Este and the natural hot springs of Saturnia in Tuscany.

An earlier version of this post was written by Sara Bower.

