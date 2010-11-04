25 Lunch Venues In NYC That Could Get You Funded

I’m a big fan of the lunch meeting—because I like food, I like efficiency, and I like the fact that there’s a scripted end. The food is gone, plates have been removed… once the check is paid, we’re done. I wish the end of the meeting in the office came with that obvious of a milestone. I’m really horrific at keeping meetings from running over—especially when I’m really interested in the topic.
I’m not the only fan of the lunch or the breakfast meeting. Lots of VCs have their favourite spots. I asked a bunch of NYC area VCs where they like to meet entrepreneurs for breakfast or lunch and got some great responses.
There’s a cool new site called Dinevore that is all about following and creating curated lists. I can’t wait until it comes out on Mobile. Taking an expert’s recommend list or a list around a theme is so much more useful than some algorithmic approach to where my friends eat. Algorithms don’t understand my mood, my price range, or desire to eat in Brooklyn as well as a well-titled curated list does.
So, I created a new list that you can follow called Places to Meet VCs. One of the neat Dinevore features is that it captures your Foursquare check-ins so you know how many of those places you’ve eaten at before and you don’t have to go back and check it off. You can add the whole list or individual places to your “want to try” list. Feel free to follow my list or follow the other places I go to by following my account.
This article was originally published on Charlie’s blog, This Is Going To Be Big! and has been republished with permission.
Website: www.marktrestaurant.com
Location: 676 Sixth Ave., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Belgian
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: See Roger Ehrenberg for breakfast and big data, and find Nick Beim here as well--both are investors in TheLadders.
Website: http://punchrestaurant.com
Location: 913 Broadway, Manhattan, NY
Type of food: New American
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: Foursquare investor Fred Wilson checks in here.
Website: www.craftrestaurant.com
Location: 43 E. 19th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: New American
Average meal cost: Over $50
VCs you can meet: Gilt investor Nick Beim likes this spot.
Website: http://www.balthazarny.com
Location: 80 Spring St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: French Bistro
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: On a given day, you might not only find Andy Weissman or Fred Wilson here, but Fortune Magazine writer Jessi Hempel.
Website: http://shakeshack.com/
Location: Madison Ave. at 23rd St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Hamburgers, hotdogs
Average meal cost: Up to $15
VCs you can meet: David Rose makes his office in view of Madison Square Park's famous burger line... and you can also find Nick Beim, Fred Wilson, and Charlie O'Donnell here.
Website: http://www.themudtruck.com
Location: 307 E. 9th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: American Traditional, Cafes, Vegetarian/Vegan, Health Food
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: Another coffee spot for caffeine connoisseur Weissman.
Website: http://www.acehotel.com/newyork
Location: 20W 29th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Coffee house, gastropub
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: Jeff Stewart has been known to get some work done here in his duel role as an entrepreneur and investor--his office is right around the corner, too.
Website: www.wichcraftnyc.com/
Location: 11 E 20th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Soup & sandwich
Average meal cost: Up to $15
VCs you can meet: Pick up a big data sandwich with the leader of IA Ventures here.
Website: n/a
Location: 29 E. 20th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Japanese/sushiAverage meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Roger Ehrenberg and Charlie O'Donnell get their sushi on here.
Website: http://www.loewshotels.com/en/Regency-Hotel
Location: 540 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Type of food: American Traditional, Cafes, Eclectic/Global, Bistro
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: If Howard Morgan needs a fancier breakfast spot, this is it.
Website: http://www.maialinonyc.com/
Location: 2 Lexington Ave., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Italian
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Check-in with @hlmorgan at this spot, especially since it can be tough to get a reservation.
Website: http://www.spoonnyc.com/
Location: 17 W. 20th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Italian, New American, soup & sandwich
Average meal cost: Up to $15
VCs you can meet: Chris Dixon doesn't like to stray too far from the office for lunch, so TBSP is pretty convenient. Henry Blodget eats here every day.
Website: www.gansevoortpark.com
Location: 420 Park Ave S., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Cocktail bar
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: Jeff Stewart added this one to his list.
Website: http://sushisennin.com/
Location: 30 E. 33rd St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Japanese/Sushi
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Not usually in the budget of most entrepreneurs, but David Rose will treat if you can score an invite.
Website: http://www.tablany.com/
Location: 11 Madison Ave., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Indian/South Asian
Average meal cost: Over $50
VCs you can meet: David Rose likes to keep it local with this Danny Meyer establishment.
Website: www.taralluccievino.net
Location: 15 E. 18th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Italian coffeehouse
Average meal cost: n/a
VCs you can meet: A very popular breakfast spot frequented by Dixon, Morgan, Wilson, Weissman and Owen Davis.
Website: n/a
Location: 79 Crosby St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Spanish/tapas
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Another Weissman haunt.
Website: Ninthstreetespresso.com/
Location: 341 E. 10th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Soup, sandwich, coffeehouse
Average meal cost: Up to $15
VCs you can meet: Wondering how many cups a day Andy from Betaworks drinks!
Website: www.parkermeridien.com
Location: 118 W. 57th St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: American Traditional, juice/smoothie
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Another Weissman favourite.
Website: www.gimmecoffee.com/
Location: 228 Mott St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Coffeehouse
Average meal cost: Up to $15
VCs you can meet: Weissman+Coffee=innovation.
Website: http://thecoffeeshopnyc.com
Location: 29 Union Sq. West, Manhattan, NY
Type of food: New American, Brazilian
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: *The* spot...and site of an epic mayorship battle between Charlie O'Donnell and Fred Wilson. Also frequented by Chris Dixon, Owen Davis, Jeff Stewart, and Nick Beim.
Website: http://www.themomoya.com/
Location: 185 Seventh Ave., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Japanese/Sushi
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: Say hi to Roger Ehrenberg if you're here.
Website: http://www.pastisny.com
Location: 9 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: French
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: An Andy Weissman favourite.
Website: http://www.fishtaildb.com
Location: 135 E. 62nd St., Manhattan, NY
Type of food: Seafood
Average meal cost: $30-50
VCs you can meet: Jay Levy's favourite for lunch 'great menu and quiet'
Website: http://www.nilesnyc.com/
Location: 371 7th Avenue, New York, NY
Type of food: New American, bar
Average meal cost: $15-30
VCs you can meet: If you met Chris Fralic for breakfast before First Round opened up its Union Square office, chances are you met with him here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.