15 Places You Can Meet A Wall Streeter In New York City

Everyone knows investment bankers, traders and hedge funder work extremely long hours. So when they’re not chained to their desks all day, where can you find them?
We asked some of our finance friends for the best places to meet a Wall Streeter in New York City.
We’ve included some of our own suggestions too in our round up of hot-spots for meeting finance folks. Some are obvious, while others are a little more creative.
Location(s): They're located throughout NYC and Greenwich, CT (a.k.a. hedge fund land).
About: SoulCycle is a 40-five minute indoor cycling routine incorporating arm exercises and a core workout to high energy music.
Tip: An investment bank analyst told us that they're all 'a bunch of closet SoulCyclers.'
Location: All over NYC
About: It's a high end gym with memberships starting at $156 per month.
Tip: A lot of hedge fund guys use the Columbus Circle location, we're told. There's also one located on Wall Street.
Location: 270 Greenwich Street
About: The Whole Foods in TriBeCa is located conveniently across the street from Goldman Sachs and the World Financial centre.
Tip: Go right after work. It's swarming with finance guys and gals.
Location: The pier near the World Financial centre in Lower Manhattan.
About: The ferries carry both Goldmanites and the general public between Lower Manhattan and Jersey City.
Tip: They're full of Goldman employees. Obviously.
Location: All over NYC.
About: You can find Wall Street industry events throughout the year on a variety of topics.
Tip: We know a trader who met his last girlfriend at a Bloomberg sponsored event. She didn't even work in finance or a finance-related field.
Industry events are also a fantastic way to network and meet future employers.
Location: 25 W 40th St (Bryant Park)
About: It's an outdoor café that's known to be an after-work hot-spot when it's nice outside.
Tip: Go in the summertime for happy hour. The Bryant Park Cafe is swarming with finance people, especially from the firms located in Midtown.
Location: The intersection of Fifth Avenue, Broadway and 23rd Street
About: It's a park. Clearly.
Tip: Go at lunch time during the week preferably when it's nice out. Credit Suisse's offices are just across the street.
Location(s): 215 Murray Street (a.k.a. 'Goldman Alley') and Madison Square Park are probably the best ones for meeting Wall Streeters.
About: It's an awesome restaurant that sells delicious burgers, fries, hot dogs, and frozen custard.
Tip: Go around lunch time, especially when it's warm outside. You can meet tons of finance types waiting in line. Oh, and the burger is definitely worth the wait.
Location: Financial District
About: It's a historic street in the Financial District packed with bars and restaurants.
Tip: Go when it's warm outside for happy hour. A lot of bankers, brokers, traders and NYSE guys go there.
Location: 1616 2nd Avenue (Upper East Side)
About: It's an Upper East Side bar/restaurant that's frequented by preppy types (think Lilly Pulitzer and Vineyard Vines).
Tip: A bunch of the bartenders actually work in finance. Get to know them.
Location: 113 Jane St
About: It's a boutique hotel located in the West Village that's another popular night spot for going out.
Tip: We're told it's popular with the hedge fund crowd.
Location: 39 East 58th Street (Midtown)
About: It's a place to see and be seen. There's a strict doorman and people shell out big bucks for bottle service. Lavo also has some wild brunch parties.
Tip: 'It's a super popular place for brokers to take buyside guys,' according to a hedge funder.
Also, in the 'American Psycho' Lavo's location was where the Au Bar Patrick Bateman mentioned used to be.
Location: 127 E 47th Street
About: It's a dive bar. They play sports all the time and there's a pool table downstairs. Also, the bartenders are attractive.
Tip: We hear a bunch of the JPMorgan folks go there as well has hedge funders.
Location: Time Warner centre (Columbus Circle)
About: It's a classier, high-end bar. It has gorgeous views of Central Park, too.
Tip: A lot of people from the hedge fund crowd hang out there.
Location: 666 5th Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Street (the penthouse)
About: It's an exclusive members-only cigar club.
Tip: A ton of Wall Streeters hang out here. You have to either be a member or be invited as a member's guest to get in, though.
