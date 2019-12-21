All the places that have removed Donald Trump's name since he won the presidential election in 2016

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump, who became the third US president to be impeached on Wednesday, owns many properties around the world, from hotels to golf courses to ice rinks.

On October 22, The Washington Post reported that at two ice skating rinks operated by the Trump Organisation in Central Park – the Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink – signs that spelled out “Trump,” were “no longer visible.”

A report by Forbes tallied nine other buildings that have removed “Trump” from its name since he was elected president in 2016.

A Trump Organisation spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Business Insider.

From a hotel in Panama City to residential buildings in Manhattan, here’s a list of the properties that no longer bear “Trump” in the name.

Both the Wollman and Lasker Rinks, two popular ice-skating rinks in New York City’s Central Park, are operated by the Trump Organisation.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A spokeswoman for the city’s parks department told the Washington Post that the Trump Organisation informed them of an “on-rink rebranding” decision back in August. Speaking to the Washington Post, an anonymous rink employee speculated that this was done because the Trump branding “was hurting business.”

Six residential buildings on Manhattan’s Upper West Side reportedly decided to remove big golden letters that spell out “Trump Place.”

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016, before Trump took office, The New York Times reported that hundreds of residents at 140, 160, and 180 Riverside Boulevard signed a petition to remove his name from the buildings.

Then, in 2018, The New York Times reported that workers removed the name “Trump Place” from the front and back of 200 Riverside Boulevard, a residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Most recently, in February, The Washington Post reported that the boards at 220 Riverside Boulevard and 120 Riverside Boulevard also voted in favour of removing the President’s name from the exterior of each building. It’s unclear whether those name removals have actually moved forward yet.

In 2017, the owner of the former Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto announced that the building will no longer display Trump’s name.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In June 2017, The New York Times reported that the owner of the building, JCF Capital, announced the end of the Trump Organisation’s contract to manage the hotel and condominium complex.

The former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City is now a Marriott, according to a report by The Washington Post.

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images

In 2018, after a battle with the Trump Organisation, the majority owner of the former Trump Panama Hotel, Orestes Fintiklis, ordered the removal of the President’s name from the building, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The hotel is no longer doing business with the Trump Organisation.

In 2017, the CIM Group paid the Trump Organisation to end its contract with Trump SoHo, a hotel in New York City, according to a report by The New York Times.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to a February report by Bloomberg, the building officially changed its name to the Dominick on December 21, 2017.

