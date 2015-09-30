These are some of the most Mars-like landscapes on Earth

Kelly Dickerson
The martian matt damonYouTube/20th Century Fox

The sweeping, red-washed desert in Wadi Rum, Jordan, is eerily similar a Martian landscape. Which is exactly why director Ridley Scott filmed many scenes there for his movie “The Martian,” due out October 2.

A convincing setting for the film is critical, since Mars is a character unto itself in the survivalist story. The movie follows astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) and his struggle to survive after being stranded on the red planet. Wadi Rum makes it look convincing.

But several other places on Earth bare striking similarities to Mars. Scientists are even using some of these places to investigate how, some day, humans might survive on the real planet.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most Martian places on Earth.

Here's a picture of a real Martian landscape -- Victoria Crater -- for reference:

NASA

It looks a little like Intrepid crater on Mars:

NASA

Scientists there are studying how creatures survive in the barren wasteland, hoping to gain insight as to how life might survive on a similarly inhospitable Mars.

Wikimedia Commons

They look a lot like the cliffs of Victoria Crater on Mars, for example.

NASA/APOD/Mars Exploration Rover Mission, Cornell, JPL

There's also the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii.

Kelly Dickerson/Business Insider

It's covered in red rock and old, dried up magma called lava tubes -- similar to some real Martian terrain.

Kelly Dickerson/Business Insider

Like the Olympia dune field on Mars:

NASA

Here's one of the barest corners of Mars we've seen so far:

Mars Exploration Rover Mission, Cornell, JPL, NASA

Like Antarctica, some scientists think Mars could have underground freshwater lakes that could potentially host microbial life.

Josh Landis on Wikipedia

