34 places in Europe you need to visit in your lifetime

Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.
We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.
From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to tasting Chianti in Italy’s Tuscany region, here are 50 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.
Innsbruck, Austria
Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.
Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.
Skip the lines at the Eiffel Tower, and take in the view of Paris from the top of the stairs at the Sacre-Couer in Montmartre.
Explore the Eden Project, a pair of giant biomes that hold thousands of plant species from around the world in Cornwall, England.
Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.
Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.
