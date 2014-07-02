34 places in Europe you need to visit in your lifetime

Eliza McKelvey, Megan Willett, Jennifer Polland

Europe is home to historic cities, world-famous museums, and phenomenal restaurants. But there are also gorgeous hidden beaches, phenomenal ski resorts, and stunning natural formations like canyons, waterfalls, and gorges.

We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in Europe.

From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to tasting Chianti in Italy’s Tuscany region, here are 50 things you need to do in Europe in your lifetime.

Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, in the south of France.

Hit the slopes at Innsbruck, a breathtaking ski resort in the mountains of Austria.

Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.

Pass a day in the beautiful Tivoli gardens and amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Walk across the 612-year-old Charles Bridge in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Snap a photo at the Azure Window, a natural Limestone arch on the Maltese island of Gozo.

Stay up all night partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Test your speed on Germany's famous autobahn.

Take in the stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from the Greek island of Santorini.

Play a hand of blackjack at the Casino de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Hear the roar of Jägala Fall in Estonia, called 'the Niagara Falls of the Baltics.'

Marvel at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, in Portugal.

Bike alongside the canals of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Stroll the historic fortified city of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Play a round at Ballybunion, one of the most iconic golf courses in Ireland.

Marvel at the Moorish architecture and tranquil gardens of the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain.

Smell the tulips at Keukenhof, a vast flower garden in Lisse, the Netherlands.

Catch a show at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts festival.

Drink a beer from a stein during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.

Take a gondola ride through the winding canals of Venice, Italy.

Sample Paški sir, the famous artisanal sheep milk cheese made on the Croatian island of Pag.

Drive through Scottish Highlands and admire the gorgeous hilly terrain.

Run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Skip the lines at the Eiffel Tower, and take in the view of Paris from the top of the stairs at the Sacre-Couer in Montmartre.

Explore the Eden Project, a pair of giant biomes that hold thousands of plant species from around the world in Cornwall, England.

Straddle two continents on a boat tour along the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

Recount the tale of Dracula in Sighisoara, the Romanian town where real-life inspiration Vlad the Impaler was born.

Cruise Norway's imposing fjords, created by eroding glaciers.

Watch the sun set at Stonehenge, in southern England.

Find solace at the Rila Monastery, an Eastern Orthodox monastery in Bulgaria.

Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.

