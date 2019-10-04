16 places around the world locals don't want you to visit, and 2 places that would love to have you

- The tourism industry impacts traveldestinations in various ways.
- Some of these places are impacted negatively, and as a result, locals in those areas are sick of tourists.
- Some locals are trying to keep tourists out for economic reasons, like those in Venice, Italy and Barcelona, Spain.
- Other locals are trying to keep tourists out because of their physical impact on the space, like damaging ecosystems in places like the Great Barrier Reef and Zion National Park.
- On the other hand, some countries welcome tourists because of their effect on the economy, like Saudi Arabia and the Bahamas.
Some destinations are over tourism because of its impact on the economy. Venice, Italy, is so full of tourists that there may not be any more native Venetians in the area by 2030, the Telegraph reported in 2006.
This is because as tourists clog the canals, the average Venetian can’t afford rent in their hometown anymore, according to the same source.
Locals have complained that day-trip tourists, which make up the bulk of tourists, don’t spend money at local businesses. As a result, day-trippers are now being charged up to $US11 to enter the city.
Barcelona, Spain, has a similar problem with tourism. In fact, anti-tourism graffiti is popping up all over the city. Residents say that services like Airbnb have led to rent increases that ultimately force them out of their homes, according to CNN.
So Barcelona passed a law to minimise tourism in early 2017, according to the Guardian. The law put a cap on the number of tourist accommodations in the city.
Another European city combating tourism is Dubrovnik, Croatia.
King’s Landing scenes from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” were filmed here, and the show has popularised the city so much that tourism has soared.
Locals say that tourism has become such an overpowering industry in Dubrovnik that they struggle to find everyday stores that sell items like household products because they have been replaced by restaurants and jewellery stores that cater to tourists.
In 2017, Dubrovnik limited Old Town tourists from cruise ships to only 4,000 at a time, according to Reuters.
Asian countries are experiencing similar phenomena. Locals of Bhutan are concerned about both the environmental and economic impacts of tourism, due to their fragile ecosystem and relying too heavily on tourism for their economy.
The small Himalayan Kingdom has a tourism policy in place. The kingdom charges visitors $US200 or $US250 per day depending on the time of year. Still, locals have noted that they are concerned about the impacts of tourism.
East of Bhutan, eight million tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year, according to CNN. Overcrowding is causing the white marble on the structure to turn yellow …
… and overcrowding contributes to pollution in the Yamuna river.
Because of this, authorities have increased entry fees and capped visiting time to three hours.
Another world wonder faces a similar problem. Machu Picchu’s many visitors deteriorate the ancient Incan site, so much so that travel restrictions have increased in recent years.
Foreign travellers have required an official guide since 2014, and Peru’s government has been issuing timed visiting slots since 2017.
The government is getting involved in Santorini, Greece, too. The mayor of the island capped the number of visitors from cruise ships to 8,000 to keep tourists from overcrowding the island.
Almost two million people visited Santorini in 2017, and 850,000 of those people arrived on a cruise ship, which drops anchor in its caldera, according to CNN. But this small island can’t host all these people at once comfortably.
There’s overcrowding in the UK, too. In the summer of 2017, labour counselor and former Lord Mayor Mary Clarkson tweeted about the tourism in Oxford, England: “Oxford is pretty much impossible between June and October. Cycle lanes all full of illegally parked tourist coaches and pavements blocked.”
Some Arizonians complain that northerners coming to Phoenix, Arizona, for the winter to escape the cold are overcrowding the city.
But some tourists don’t mind the cold. Environmentalists have been voicing concerns about the impact of tourism on Antarctica for a long time. That’s why there was a ratification of the Antarctic Treaty in 2009 that banned large cruise ships from landing sites.
But since then, visitor numbers have still been steadily increasing. According to CNN, 44,367 tourists travelled to Antarctica during the 2016/17 season.
North of Antarctica in a tropical climate, the Lonely Planet calls Seychelles “a honeymoon haven” and an “aquatic playground,” but locals are concerned about overcrowding.
In 2015, the islands’ minister of tourism, Alain St Ange, voiced concerns about tourism when there were six times more people visiting the island than living on it: “We’ll save the stunning archipelago of 115 islands for special occasions, shall we?”
On the other side of the southern hemisphere, the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing coral bleaching, which is when heat stress kills coral by driving algae away.
While climate change is the primary cause of coral bleaching, human contact also plays a part. Human activity increases water temperature.
The result is colourless coral that will eventually die if the stress continues.
The issue is so severe that Thailand’s Koh Khai Island banned tourism because of its impact on the surrounding coral reef, according to the Telegraph.
Lord Howe Island — a seven square mile island off the coast of Australia — has a similar, but less severe policy in place to protect its coral reefs as well as other ecosystems on land.
Only 400 people are allowed to visit Lord Howe Island at one time in order to protect these delicate ecosystems.
Also, it’s one of the cleanest places on earth, according to the Culture Trip.
National Parks in various countries are dealing with environmental damage from tourism, too. Cinque Terre, a national park in Italy, has 2.5 million annual visitors.
Visitors contribute to environmental damage, so Italian officials limited the number of visitors to 1.5 million per year.
In the US, Zion National Park’s tourists have caused severe damage to some of the park’s most popular trails and vantage points, like Zion Canyon and Angels Landing. Other popular spots, like the Narrows —a trail that turns into a river with massive rocks on either side — are at risk of closing due to land erosion.
Because of this, park officials are considering putting a cap on the number of visitors that can enter the park each day, according to the Culture Trip.
Some countries have a completely different perspective on tourism. As part of an economic reform plan, Saudi Arabia opened up tourism outside of religious reasons to 49 countries in late 2019, according to the New York Times.
This initiative is meant to diversify the economy by decreasing the country’s dependence on oil.
The Bahamas is another destination that can benefit from tourism right now. Hurricane Dorrian did so much damage that travel officials have said tourists are needed to bring money to the country, according to the New York Times.
The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands, and only 16 of them are “touristic.” Of those 16, 14 are still open for business.
