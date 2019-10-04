16 places around the world locals don't want you to visit, and 2 places that would love to have you

Joey Hadden
Michal Rosak/Shutterstock, Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTravel destinations like Croatia and Zion National Park are being negatively impacted by tourism, and some locals have taken steps to deter tourists from visiting.

Some destinations are over tourism because of its impact on the economy. Venice, Italy, is so full of tourists that there may not be any more native Venetians in the area by 2030, the Telegraph reported in 2006.

givaga/ShutterstockTourism is driving natives out of Venice.

This is because as tourists clog the canals, the average Venetian can’t afford rent in their hometown anymore, according to the same source.

Manuel Silvestri/ReutersVenetians protested tourism in the streets of Venice in 2017, according to CNN.

Locals have complained that day-trip tourists, which make up the bulk of tourists, don’t spend money at local businesses. As a result, day-trippers are now being charged up to $US11 to enter the city.

Barcelona, Spain, has a similar problem with tourism. In fact, anti-tourism graffiti is popping up all over the city. Residents say that services like Airbnb have led to rent increases that ultimately force them out of their homes, according to CNN.

Josep Suria/ShutterstockBarcelona’s locals express their frustration with tourism in the area.

So Barcelona passed a law to minimise tourism in early 2017, according to the Guardian. The law put a cap on the number of tourist accommodations in the city.

Juan Medina/ReutersBarcelona is just one of many European cities combating tourism.

Another European city combating tourism is Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Michal Rosak/ShutterstockKing’s Landing is a setting in the popular HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

King’s Landing scenes from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” were filmed here, and the show has popularised the city so much that tourism has soared.

HBOKing’s Landing in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

Locals say that tourism has become such an overpowering industry in Dubrovnik that they struggle to find everyday stores that sell items like household products because they have been replaced by restaurants and jewellery stores that cater to tourists.

theendup/ShutterstockTourists shopping in Dubrovnik.

In 2017, Dubrovnik limited Old Town tourists from cruise ships to only 4,000 at a time, according to Reuters.

Darko Bandic/APTourists walk through Dubrovnik Old Town.

Asian countries are experiencing similar phenomena. Locals of Bhutan are concerned about both the environmental and economic impacts of tourism, due to their fragile ecosystem and relying too heavily on tourism for their economy.

Ipek Morel/ShutterstockLocals are concerned about being dependent on foreign visitors.

The small Himalayan Kingdom has a tourism policy in place. The kingdom charges visitors $US200 or $US250 per day depending on the time of year. Still, locals have noted that they are concerned about the impacts of tourism.

Khanthachai C/ShutterstockBhutan charges tourists by the day.

East of Bhutan, eight million tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year, according to CNN. Overcrowding is causing the white marble on the structure to turn yellow …

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/Getty ImagesA woman stands in front of the Taj Mahal

… and overcrowding contributes to pollution in the Yamuna river.

Anish Pavitran/EyeEm/Getty ImagesThe Yamuna river flows next to the Taj Mahal.

Because of this, authorities have increased entry fees and capped visiting time to three hours.

Matt King/Getty ImagesInternational tourists are charged about $US15 for entry while domestic visitors are charged around 60 cents for entry.

Another world wonder faces a similar problem. Machu Picchu’s many visitors deteriorate the ancient Incan site, so much so that travel restrictions have increased in recent years.

Uwe Bergwitz/ShutterstockIn 2016, about 5,000 people visited Machu Picchu each day.

Foreign travellers have required an official guide since 2014, and Peru’s government has been issuing timed visiting slots since 2017.

aaabbbccc/ShutterstockThe morning session is from 6 a.m. until midday, and the afternoon session is from noon until 5.30 p.m.

The government is getting involved in Santorini, Greece, too. The mayor of the island capped the number of visitors from cruise ships to 8,000 to keep tourists from overcrowding the island.

Matej Kastelic/ShutterstockThe island is famous for its spectacular sunset views.

Source: CNN

Almost two million people visited Santorini in 2017, and 850,000 of those people arrived on a cruise ship, which drops anchor in its caldera, according to CNN. But this small island can’t host all these people at once comfortably.

K_Boonnitrod/ShutterstockOvercrowding has become an issue on this island.

There’s overcrowding in the UK, too. In the summer of 2017, labour counselor and former Lord Mayor Mary Clarkson tweeted about the tourism in Oxford, England: “Oxford is pretty much impossible between June and October. Cycle lanes all full of illegally parked tourist coaches and pavements blocked.”

Ritu Manoj Jethani/ShutterstockResidents of Oxford deal with overcrowding for half of the year.

Some Arizonians complain that northerners coming to Phoenix, Arizona, for the winter to escape the cold are overcrowding the city.

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockThey call these people ‘snowbirds’ and complain about many of their impacts on Phoenix — like overcrowding stores and roads.

But some tourists don’t mind the cold. Environmentalists have been voicing concerns about the impact of tourism on Antarctica for a long time. That’s why there was a ratification of the Antarctic Treaty in 2009 that banned large cruise ships from landing sites.

reisegraf.ch/ShutterstockThe treaty banned any cruise ships with more than 500 passengers from landing sites.

But since then, visitor numbers have still been steadily increasing. According to CNN, 44,367 tourists travelled to Antarctica during the 2016/17 season.

Volodymyr Goinyk/ShutterstockAntarctica has no permanent human residents.

North of Antarctica in a tropical climate, the Lonely Planet calls Seychelles “a honeymoon haven” and an “aquatic playground,” but locals are concerned about overcrowding.

David Keyton/APSeychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean east of Africa.

In 2015, the islands’ minister of tourism, Alain St Ange, voiced concerns about tourism when there were six times more people visiting the island than living on it: “We’ll save the stunning archipelago of 115 islands for special occasions, shall we?”

Simon Dannhauer/ShutterstockThe minister’s remark was in regards to overcrowding on the islands.

Source: The Culture Trip

On the other side of the southern hemisphere, the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing coral bleaching, which is when heat stress kills coral by driving algae away.

Michael Smith ITWP/ShutterstockThe Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of Australia.

While climate change is the primary cause of coral bleaching, human contact also plays a part. Human activity increases water temperature.

ChameleonsEye/ShutterstockA person snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef.

The result is colourless coral that will eventually die if the stress continues.

Darkydoors/ShutterstockThe Great Barrier Reef after coral bleaching.

The issue is so severe that Thailand’s Koh Khai Island banned tourism because of its impact on the surrounding coral reef, according to the Telegraph.

Des Luk/ShutterstockTourists are no longer allowed on Koh Kai Island.

Lord Howe Island — a seven square mile island off the coast of Australia — has a similar, but less severe policy in place to protect its coral reefs as well as other ecosystems on land.

John Game/FlickrCoral reefs surround Lord Howe Island.

Only 400 people are allowed to visit Lord Howe Island at one time in order to protect these delicate ecosystems.

patchtok/FlickrLord Howe’s Island’s coral reefs are still flushed with colour.

Also, it’s one of the cleanest places on earth, according to the Culture Trip.

Marcello Saponaro/FlickrLord Howe Island’s surrounding waters are crystal clear.

National Parks in various countries are dealing with environmental damage from tourism, too. Cinque Terre, a national park in Italy, has 2.5 million annual visitors.

fokke baarssen/ShutterstockThe steep visitor numbers, in part, are due to cruise ships adding more Italian destinations to their itineraries

Visitors contribute to environmental damage, so Italian officials limited the number of visitors to 1.5 million per year.

Gaspar Janos/ShutterstockThe national park’s popularity has led to the deterioration of the environment.

In the US, Zion National Park’s tourists have caused severe damage to some of the park’s most popular trails and vantage points, like Zion Canyon and Angels Landing. Other popular spots, like the Narrows —a trail that turns into a river with massive rocks on either side — are at risk of closing due to land erosion.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThe Narrows trail at Zion National Park in July of 2018.

Because of this, park officials are considering putting a cap on the number of visitors that can enter the park each day, according to the Culture Trip.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Some countries have a completely different perspective on tourism. As part of an economic reform plan, Saudi Arabia opened up tourism outside of religious reasons to 49 countries in late 2019, according to the New York Times.

Ahmed Jadallah/ReutersMuslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 11, 2016.

This initiative is meant to diversify the economy by decreasing the country’s dependence on oil.

YouTube/GatewayKSAInstagram megastar Jay Alvarez shakes hands with a Saudi man wearing a keffiyeh and thawb at Saudi Arabia’s heritage centre of Mada’in Saleh.

The Bahamas is another destination that can benefit from tourism right now. Hurricane Dorrian did so much damage that travel officials have said tourists are needed to bring money to the country, according to the New York Times.

REUTERS/Marco BelloA view of devastated houses after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Spring City, Bahamas, on September 11, 2019.

The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands, and only 16 of them are “touristic.” Of those 16, 14 are still open for business.

Worachat Sodsri/ShutterstockA resort on one of the Bahamas’ touristic islands.

