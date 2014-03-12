Suns Player Ejected For Punching Blake Griffin Amid 37-Point Outburst

Blake Griffin continued his stellar season with 37 points on 14-for-16 shooting in a win against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, as Griffin continued to torch the Suns, frustration crept in and PJ Tucker was ejected for throwing a punch.

The punch came after the two of them were blocking each other out and tumbled to the court.

It’s kind of tough to see on video. Tucker hits him with a right hand while Griffin is on top of him. Here it is slowed down. You can see Griffin’s head snap back:

Full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Blake’s shot chart:

