NBA Player Throws Himself Off The Court In The Worst Flop Of The Year

Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Hairston committed what’s being called the worst flop in NBA history in his team’s 98-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hairston slid to his right to defend a driving Tony Parker. When Parker grazed him, Hairston hesitated for a moment, and then sent himself pinwheeling to the floor. He ended up on sliding into Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Bad flop:
Where Hairston started:
Where he ended up:
The reaction:
A nominee for the worst flop in @NBA history https://t.co/HSmMnnEOho
— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixSI) January 15, 2015
Worst flop of the year RT @talkhoops: Bruh https://t.co/ll2ouZQM7D
— Amin Elhassan (@AminESPN) January 15, 2015
Not a flop, just a ballerina… RT @SportsNation: Worst. Flop. EVER. (via Vine/Zach Harper) https://t.co/PRM6Hq6gy5
— Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) January 15, 2015
Even European soccer fans are laughing:
And they say footballers go down easily… introducing Charlotte Hornets’ PJ Hairston https://t.co/85UlbUXvmL
— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 15, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.