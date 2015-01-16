NBA Player Throws Himself Off The Court In The Worst Flop Of The Year

Tony Manfred

Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Hairston committed what’s being called the worst flop in NBA history in his team’s 98-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hairston slid to his right to defend a driving Tony Parker. When Parker grazed him, Hairston hesitated for a moment, and then sent himself pinwheeling to the floor. He ended up on sliding into Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Bad flop:


Where Hairston started:

Hairston 1Fox Sports

Where he ended up:

Hairston 2Fox Sports

The reaction:

 

Even European soccer fans are laughing:

