Hillary Clinton's Spokesman P.J. Crowley Resigns After Criticism Of Wikileaks Suspect Treatment

CNN is reporting that Hillary Clinton‘s press secretary P.J. Crowley has resigned.



As of yet, there is not official explanation but last week Crowley to a crowd in Massachusetts that the treatment of WikiLeaks suspect Bradley Manning — whose treatment at the hands of U.S. military has been increasingly questioned and criticised in the media — was ”ridiculous and counterproductive and stupid.”

During a televised press conference on Friday ABC reporter Jake Tapper asked Obama whether he agreed with Crowley’s remarks.

The President answered that he had “asked the Pentagon whether or not the procedures that have been taken in terms of his confinement are appropriate and are meeting our basic standards” and that Pentagon officials “assure me that they are. I can’t go into details about some of their concerns, but some of this has to do with Private Manning’s safety as well.”

CNN’s Ed Henry reports that Crowley stepped down “under pressure from White House officials.”

