PJ Clarke's Is Turning Its Upstairs Dining Room Into A Members-Only Supper Club

Beloved Upper East Side bar and restaurant P.J. Clarke’s is about to get a little more exclusive.The owners of the neighbourhood favourite are turning the restaurant’s second-floor dining room into a members-only supper club, Marshall Heyman at The Wall Street Journal reports.



Around 550 membership cards have already been sent out to regular customers.

But if you didn’t receive one, you aren’t out of luck. New members will be invited in based on referrals. It also helps if you know one of the ladies who run the dining room, which is known as Sidecar.

So what does membership get you? According to The WSJ:

Membership privileges include the possibility of turning the space into “your own private supper club” until the wee hours, should you call by 10 p.m. to announce yourself and your guests; various membership events like tastings and next week’s Prohibition-inspired gathering, featuring small-batch bourbon; and access to all Sidecar locations. (Other P.J. Clarke’s are in Las Vegas, São Paolo and Washington, D.C.).

“There are no membership dues,” said [co-owner] Ms. Scotti. “The caveat is you have to come and visit us.”

