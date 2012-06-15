Pizza Vending Machines Are About To Invade America

Photo: screenshot via youtube

Eating pizza from a vending machine won’t be a pie-in-the-sky idea in the States for much longer. According to trade publication Pizza Marketplace, A1 concepts is set to bring its Let’s Pizza vending machines to the U.S. by the third quarter of this year.



The machines, which have been a big hit in Europe for the past three years, can make a 10.5 inch pie in 2.5 minutes. Each contains a bag of flour and water that is turned into dough when the customer selects his/her pizza of choice (options include meat, vegetarian, fish, and others).

When the dough is ready, the machine shapes the crust and tops the dough with tomato sauce and the toppings of your choice. The soon-to-be pie then bakes in an infra-red oven and voila, 2.5 minutes later your vending machine pizza is ready to eat.

The pizzas are expected to cost $5.95 and will be available in airports, malls, hotels, supermarkets, and other locations. We’re withholding judgement until Business Insider adds a Let’s Pizza machine to its kitchen.

