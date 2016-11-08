A new site is making it easy to send pizza to voters trapped in long lines

On this election eve, the lines outside polling places across America are already making us want to tear our hair out. From Chicago to LA, eager voters have been waiting hours to cast their ballots.

The good news: a grassroots initiative called Pizza to the Polls aims to make voting less miserable with pizza. The nonpartisan site has been taking in reports of long lines at polling places and reportedly delivering free pizzas to hungry Americans.

“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” the Pizza to the Polls website says. “But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.”

Voters can hop over to the website, submit a link from Twitter or Instagram that verifies the insanity and location of a polling place, and hit send. Those wishing to make a contribution to the cause can donate $10 for one pizza and up to $100 for 10 pizzas.

Here’s a pic from our friend @sone4321 in Chicago. Apparently there’s still a huge line – we’ve sent more pizza! pic.twitter.com/BgRjDBtPKD

— Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) November 7, 2016

So far, the group claims to have sent pizza to Cincinnati, Miami, Chicago, and other US cities.

Two web developers living in Portland, Oregon, are behind the giveaway. Scott Duncombe and Noah Manger spun the initiative out of the unusually-named political action committee Americans Against Insecure Billionaires With Tiny Hands PAC.

They used leftover funds and new donations to order pizzas from local delivery places across the US and put pies in the hands of voters, The Huffington Post reports.

“I had access to that fund, and we didn’t have any plans for it,” Duncombe, a software engineer for a financial tech company and treasurer of the anti-Trump super-PAC, told The Huffington Post. “This felt like a good way to make sure that money went to a good cause.”

We’re sending eight pizzas from Sarpino’s Pizzeria to Welles Park in Chicago – should be there soon! pic.twitter.com/M0qyB8iIfq

— Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) November 7, 2016

