We tried New York City's newest slice -- a deep-fried pizza

New York City has no shortage of options when it comes to pizza, but fried pizza remains a rarity.

We took a trip to Service Station, a pizza restaurant that just opened on New York City’s Upper East Side that serves the crispy slice. One of the restaurant’s specialties is the Montanara, a Neapolitan pizza that’s made with fried dough.

Despite being fried, the dough is unexpectedly airy and light, which allows the toppings — marinara sauce, cheese, and basil — to stand out even more than they do on your average slice.

The process of making Montanara is pretty simple: knead the dough, place it in the fryer for about a minute, add the toppings, place the pizza in the oven for under a minute — just until the crust is browned — and you’re done!

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

