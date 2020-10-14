Every time the Pizza Planet truck has appeared in a Pixar movie

Disney/Pixar Joy runs past a memory ball, featuring the iconic Pizza Planet truck in 2015’s ‘Inside Out.’

Pixar movies are known for their hidden references and nods, or Easter eggs, to past and future movies.

The Pizza Planet truck – featured in Pixar’s first movie, “Toy Story,” – appears in almost every one of the studio’s animated films.

You won’t find it in “The Incredibles.”

However, a Pixar representative confirmed to Insider the truck will appear in its next movie, “Soul.”

Ahead of its release on December 25, Insider gathered together every appearance of the truck.

The Pizza Planet truck is first introduced in 1995’s “Toy Story.”

Pixar Woody and Buzz take a wild ride in the pizza mobile.

The truck isn’t hidden in “Toy Story.” It’s part of the plot to get Buzz and Woody to the Pizza Planet restaurant to reunite with their owner, Andy.

Find the truck: Buzz and Woody decide to climb aboard the truck 34 minutes into the film.

It’s spotted outside a trailer in “A Bug’s Life” near a bug circus.

Disney/Pixar The front yard serves as a space for the bug circus.

Find the truck: You can spot the Pizza Planet truck 26 minutes and 18 seconds into “A Bug’s Life.”

The toys drive off in the truck in “Toy Story 2” in a race to save Woody.

Pixar Buzz goes to extremes to save his best friend.

Mr. Potato Head suggests they drive the truck to catch up with Woody’s kidnapper, Al. So Slinky Dog manages the pedals as Buzz blindly steered to Rex’s the dinosaur’s navigation.

Find the truck: Watch the toys take command of the Pizza Planet truck 1:12:38 into “Toy Story 2.”

The car is seen again parked outside a trailer in “Monsters, Inc.”

Disney/Pixar We see a very similar scene at nighttime in ‘Monsters Inc.’

Randall gets sent through a door in “Monsters Inc.” and appears to wind up in the trailer park setting from “A Bug’s Life.” The truck is still parked outside.

Find the truck: Randall visits the Pizza Planet truck’s trailer 1:12:43 into “Monsters, Inc.”

The truck can be seen for a fleeting moment in “Finding Nemo.”

Disney/Pixar Pizza Planet is apparently a worldwide chain as it’s seen in Australia.

Pixar’s iconic truck is seen as Gil details his fantasy escape from the dentist’s office. The plan finally comes to fruition at the film’s end.

Find the truck: Watch the truck flash by the screen momentarily at 39:56.

The Pizza Planet truck is one of the talking vehicles in “Cars.”

Pixar The Pizza Planet turns up for the final race at the end of ‘Cars.’

The Pizza Planet truck is named Todd in “Cars” and can be seen with a group of vehicles outside the Los Angeles International Speedway ahead of the Piston Cup.

Find the truck: You can spot the truck cheering for “the race of the century,” as it’s dubbed in the film, an hour and 32 minutes into the film.

You may need to pause the film to catch the truck in “Ratatouille.”

Disney/Pixar The truck is tough to spot in ‘Ratatouille.’

Find the truck: The truck can be spotted crossing a bridge at 1:14:12 as Remy is getting chased by Skinner.

Eve searches inside an old Pizza Planet truck in “Wall-E.”

Disney/Pixar Eve looks inside the roof of the truck.

Find the truck: Eve comes upon the truck during her time on Earth 21:09 into “Wall-E.”

Look out for the truck as Mr. Fredrickson takes to the skies in his house.

Disney/Pixar The truck is stylised slightly different in ‘Up.’

Find the truck: You can see it a few times in the film. The truck can be spotted on the streets below as you may be focused on the shadow of Mr. Fredrickson’s home 22:10 into “Up.”

Lotso hitches a ride on the back of a Pizza Planet truck in “Toy Story 3.”

Disney/Pixar The toys are always riding on or in the vehicle in the ‘Toy Story’ franchise.

Find the truck: Big Baby, Lotso, and Chuckles ride on the back of the familiar truck during a somber scene, 51:25 , in “Toy Story 3.”

The truck is a race spectator again in “Cars 2.”

Disney/Pixar The truck appears near the film’s end.

Find the truck: The Pizza Planet truck is an animated car at the Radiator Springs Grand Prix. You can spy the truck cheering on the racers twice an hour and 37 minutes into the sequel.

The witch has a carved figure of the truck in “Brave.”

Pixar It can be seen next to the witch when Merida visits as the witch continues to insist she’s a woodcarver.

Find the truck: Spot a wooden Pizza Planet truck on the witch’s table at 32:45 into “Brave.”

The truck appears outside a frat party in “Monsters University.”

Disney / Pixar The truck is outside the JOX fraternity house.

Find the truck: See the truck on the left at 18:46 as Mike and Sulley run into a party while chasing a pig.

You can spot it in a memory ball in “Inside Out.”

Disney/Pixar Joy runs past the memory ball featuring the truck above.

Find the truck: Fans have spotted the truck in a few memory balls in the film. The truck can be spotted in the above memory ball as Joy chases after Bing Bong at 37:47.

The truck floats through space in “The Good Dinosaur.”

Pixar If you’ve missed this one, we don’t blame you.

Find the truck: Keep your eyes to the far left of the screen as the film starts and you’ll see the truck floating among the asteroids 1:03 into the movie.

You can spot the truck underwater in “Finding Dory.”

Pixar You have to know exactly where to look to find this one.

This is a tough one to spot unless you know exactly where to look. Dory swims by it very quickly on the ocean floor early in the film.

Find the truck: Right after Dory has a flashback, keep your eye on the centre of the screen as she dashes off at 17:50.

The truck appears at the derby rally in “Cars 3.”

Pixar This is another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Find the truck: After Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez turn up at a demolition derby, keep an eye out for the truck racing across the screen 45 minutes into the film.

The truck drives by Miguel’s window in “Coco.”

Pixar Miguel watches the truck pass by his window after an empty glass bottle is taken away from him.

Find the truck: This is a relatively easy appearance to find four minutes into the film.

The truck can be seen briefly in “The Incredibles 2” in an alley.

Pixar If you’re not looking to the right of your screen, you may miss this one.

Find the truck: When Mrs. Incredible dashes after the Screenslaver, they both fall down to the street. Look to the right and you’ll spot an older make of the vehicle 1:01:36 into the sequel.

The truck appears as a tattoo on the back of a man’s leg in “Toy Story 4.”

Pixar Buzz gets picked up by the tattooed-man.

After Buzz soars through the sky and gets bounced around at a carnival, he gets found by a man who hangs him up at a prize booth. This is the only time we don’t see a physical version of the truck in a “Toy Story” film.

Find the truck: You can spot the Pizza Planet tattoo 34:16 into “Toy Story 4.”

The truck can be seen in the middle of traffic in “Onward.”

Pixar The Pizza Planet truck actually has a driver in ‘Onward.’

Find the truck: Look to the right as Barley is paying a bridge toll and you’ll spot the truck on the highway 24:14 into the movie.

