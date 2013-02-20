Virginia Pizza Store Gives Discount To Gun-Toting Customers

Photo: All Around Pizzas and Deli

When Virginia Beach pizza owner Jay Laze heard about a Utah frozen yogurt shop that gave discounts to gun carrying customers in celebration of the Second Amendment, he didn’t think that it seemed unsafe.Rather, Laze told local station WTKR, “I thought it was a great idea, and I was wondering why nobody here was doing it. It should be happening all around the country.”



And that’s how All Around Pizzas and Deli, which boasts delivery guys who carry guns, started giving 15 per cent off to people who were carrying or flashed their permit.

Apparently, it has been effective. Laze told the AP that 80 per cent of customers have brought in a gun thus far, and one went so far as to bring in an AK-47.

