This Texas restaurant chain that sells whole pizzas for $3.99 is the latest sensation

Pizza Patron is booming in popularity.

The Texas brand recently reported the best results in its 29-year-history, with sales up 8% in the first six months of 2015.

The brand currently has 92 locations but is planning to expand in Texas. It was founded in 1986 by Antonio Swab, who also created Wingstop.

Pizza Patron’s key strategy is selling a whole pepperoni pizza for $US3.99 during select times.

But executives also emphasise quality.

Dough is made from scratch every morning in the restaurants, according to the company’s website. Pizza Patron also uses 100% mozzarella with no fillers.

In addition to pizza, restaurants sell sides like breadsticks and chicken wings.



It caters to Hispanic clientele by accepting Mexican pesos and offering topppings like smoky chorizo on the pizzas.

The pizza industry been going to the extremes lately.



Commercial chains like Pizza Hut and Little Caesar’s have released low-brow offerings like the wacky hot dog stuffed crust pizza and a pretzel crust pizza with Cheez Whiz instead of sauce.

But on the other end of the spectrum, artisanal chains are blowing up.

With players like Blaze Pizza, Pieology, Chipotle’s Pizzeria Locale, and Pie Five, pizza has been getting a fancy makeover with a personal touch — in the custom, assembly line style of Chipotle.

