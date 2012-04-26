Pizza Hut Has Created The Two Most Insane Stuffed-Crust Pizzas Ever

Photo: Screengrab from PizzaHutMiddleEast on YouTube

How far do you have to go to one-up a hot dog stuffed crust pizza?Cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets.



Yes, Pizza Hut Middle East has put cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets into the crust of pizzas, reports Paula Forbes at Eater.

The series is being touted as the Crown Crust Carnival, promising “the most royal pizza ever.” Call it a novelty or gimmick, but the insanity of these pizzas are attracting international attention for Pizza Hut.

It’s stereotypical American food culture piled on to two pizzas. As Eater points out, this isn’t the first time this has happened at Pizza Hut Middle East. Back in 2010 the Crown Crust Carnival featured meatballs and balls of Philadelphia cream cheese. Really.

Here’s video evidence of Pizza Hut’s latest creations:

