It's official: Pizza Hut is bringing its most ridiculous menu item ever to America

In 2012, Buzzfeedreported Pizza Hut UK released hot dog stuffed crust pizza. The pizza alsohit Canada.

There have been commercials of the product in Australia and South Korea.



Now, that crazy menu is coming to a Pizza Hut near you.

TheImpulsiveBuy first noted a reader sent in a photo of a promo ad, stating that the outrageous fusion food would be coming to Stateside Pizza Huts come June 18.

International Pizza Huts are known for releasing obscure and over-the-top foods. Singapore’s “Double Sensation” pizza was essentially a pizza-within-a-pizza. Pizza Hut Middle East released two separate pizzas, one with a crust stuffed with cheeseburgers, and the other with a crust stuffed with chicken nuggets.

Pizza Hut has now confirmed that this outrageous item will be available June 18.

“The large one-topping pizza, featuring 28 premium hot dog bites baked into the crust, is served with a side of French’s mustard for $US11.99,” Pizza Hut said in a news release.

It will be different from its international predecessors.

“Unlike international variations, the Hot Dog Bites Pizza available in the United States, while supplies last, will be surrounded by 28 bite-sized hot dogs baked into the crust,” says the pizza chain. “…perfect for dipping into the free side of French’s mustard (which replaces the mustard drizzle offered on versions around the world).”

Only time will tell if this new over-the-top menu item will actually succeed. If not, it can always join the ranks of other failed fast food items.

To prepare yourself, you can watch the Australian commercial.

