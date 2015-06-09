Pizza Hut might be bringing its most ridiculous menu item ever to America

The hot dog stuffed crust pizza from Pizza Hut UK.

In 2012, Buzzfeed reported Pizza Hut UK released hot dog stuffed crust pizza. The pizza also hit Canada.

There have been commercials of the product in Australia and South Korea.



Now, that crazy menu item may be coming to a Pizza Hut near you.

TheImpulsiveBuy notes a reader sent in a photo of a promo ad, stating that the outrageous fusion food would be coming to Stateside Pizza Huts come June 18.

International Pizza Huts are known for releasing obscure and over-the-top foods. Singapore’s “Double Sensation” pizza was essentially a pizza-within-a-pizza. Pizza Hut Middle East released two separate pizzas, one with a crust stuffed with cheeseburgers, and the other with a crust stuffed with chicken nuggets.

Only time will tell if this new over-the-top menu item will actually make it to your local Pizza Hut, and then, only time will tell if the ridiculous item will actually succeed. If not, it can always join the ranks of other failed fast food items.

To prepare yourself, you can watch the Australian commercial.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.