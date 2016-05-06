We tried Pizza Hut's bacon and cheese stuffed crust pizza -- here's the verdict

Pizza Hut is known for rolling out bizarre interpretations of pizza.

Last year, the chain released a hot dog stuffed-crust pizza. Outside of the US, the company has released even stranger items, including a pizza with cheeseburgers along the crust.

Now, Pizza Hut is selling a pizza with a bacon and cheese stuffed crust, an updated take on the bacon stuffed crust pizza first introduced in 2014.

The crust, stuffed with three kinds of cheese and Applewood smoked bacon, can be used in combination with any pizza. A large, one-topping bacon-stuffed crust pizza costs $12.99.

We tried it — here’s what we found.

Here’s the good news: If you’re a fan of cheesy stuffed crusts, this pizza is a great pick.

“The crust is absolutely better than the rest of the pizza,” said one enthusiastic reviewer.

Another tester said he would happily eat the crust by itself.

However, we already know that Pizza Hut has perfected the art of the stuffed crust. What makes this pizza different is the cheese and bacon — customers already have the option to order the original cheese stuffed crust.

But many reviewers reported issues spotting any bacon in their crust, instead getting just a hint of hamminess.

“It’s not a very strong bacon flavour, but also not a very good flavour,” said one critical reviewer.

The lack of bacon flavour was amplified by the fact that the bacon failed to maintain its ideal crispiness when mixed with the cheese in the crust, robbing eaters of the anticipated crunchy-cheesy contrast.

Instead, reviewers complained the slight bacon flavour made the crust too rich to be enjoyable, especially when paired with the pepperoni pizza.

These issues contributed to the biggest criticisms of the pizza: that is was too greasy and heavy.

The pizza on its own is flavorful, with melty cheese and a vibrant sauce. The crust is similarly delicious in isolation, though the bacon flavour could be more pronounced. However, together, the bacon-stuffed crust pizza is slightly overwhelming.

“I don’t find this disgusting,” says one reviewer. “It just strikes me as unnecessary.”

If you love stuffed crust, Pizza Hut has one of the best in the business. However, the new bacon and cheese stuffed crust pizza proves that adding bacon doesn’t necessarily make every food even better.

NOW WATCH: A Brooklyn pizzeria is serving pizza in a box made out of pizza



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.