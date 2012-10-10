Pizza Hut Offers Free Pies For Life To The Clown Who Asks Obama This Question

Photo: Flickr via nahh

With political tensions running high and less than a month till Election Day, some retailers have stepped in to provide a little comedic relief. First JetBlue offered more than 1,000 free seats to voters whose candidate doesn’t come out the winner this year.



Now Pizza Hut is essentially bribing attendees at next week’s presidential debate at Hofstra University to ask Gov. Romney or President Obama this pressing question: Sausage or Pepperoni?

The prize: A lifetime supply of pies, naturally.

Per a company statement:

“We recognise there are a lot of serious issues to be debated, but we also know a lot less serious — but no less important — ones are being discussed every night inside houses across the country,” said Kurt Kane, CMO, Pizza Hut. “So for the candidates to be able to show that they’re in tune with all the issues, we felt a pizza-related question on behalf of The Pizza Party was very appropriate for a town hall debate.”

Whatever topping Obama prefers, at least we know he isn’t calling up Pizza Hut for delivery. According to this Forbes’ article, he’s such a fan of St. Louis pizza joint Pi’s offerings that he invited them to cook at the White House.

If you plan on gate-crashing the debate, you’re out of luck. The offer applies to “official attendees” only, who can register at PizzaHut.com/PizzaParty.

