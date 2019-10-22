Pizza Hut is testing out a plant-based 'meat' topping called 'Incogmeato'

Courtesy of Pizza Hut Pizza Hut is testing a plant-based ‘meat’ topping for one day.

Pizza Hut is testing a new plant-based “meat” topping on Wednesday at a location in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Incogmeato” is a new plant-based “meat” alternative from Kellogg-owned Morningstar Farms, and it will appear on the Garden Specialty Pizza, which is also topped with onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers.

The new plant-based “meat” topping will only be available for one day at one specific location in Phoenix. Garden Specialty Pizzas with Incogmeato will be sold for $US10 in-store, while supplies last.

Garden Specialty Pizzas will be sold in new stackable and compostable round pizza boxes made by Zume, a food technology startup.

On Tuesday, Pizza Hut announced that on Wednesday it will test an Italian sausage topping made with a new plant-based “meat” alternative by Kellogg-owned Morningstar Farms. Called “Incogmeato,” the topping will be served on a Garden Specialty Pizza with onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers.

If the name alone isn’t enough to pique one’s interest, also know that the Garden Specialty Pizza with Incogmeato will be sold in a round pizza box created by food technology startup Zume. The round pizza box is stackable, industrially compostable, and designed to keep pizza crispier, hotter, and fresher, according to Zume.



“We innovate for human’s sake and we’ll win on taste – PERIOD,” Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, Marianne Radley, said in a press release. “When we talk about feeding more possibilities, we mean it.”

For now, it will only be possible to try Incogmeato on Wednesday at the Pizza Hut located at 3602 E. Thomas Rd. in Phoenix. The Garden Specialty Pizza will be sold for $US10 in-store while supplies last. All proceeds will go to Phoenix-based sustainability organisation Arizona Forward.

