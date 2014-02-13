Pizza Hut Joins OKCupid To Give You The Most Depressing Match Ever

Looking for love online is already difficult, not to mention scary and maybe sometimes depressing. Would it help if one of your matches was a franchise pizza joint?

Pizza Hut hopes so, which is why it joined OkCupid as a part of a big marketing campaign to help remind single folks they’re still single around Valentine’s Day, and then feeding their sad single faces with pizza.

OK, that actually sounds fine and great.

Here’s what the profile looks like:

And here are the rules of the contest, as per the account’s profile:

First, you’ll send @pizzahut an Instagram video or tweet @pizzahut a Vine tagged #CommitToGreatness by Feb 21st. Tell us your most creative proposal idea. Ninjas? Unicorns? Professional babies? Don’t let reality hold you back. Let your Greatness flag fly. It’ll feel good. We’ll contact the three (3) most creative suitors via Twitter or Instagram, and take you on a trip to get to know you better. If we decide you’re The One, we’ll surprise you with the Greatest Proposal Ever. Obviously, that means free pizza for life.

AdAge reports that “the largest pizza chain in the U.S. claims that it gets “marry me” proposals on Twitter from fans daily, including more than 10,000 social-media proposals from fans in 22 countries and every state except South Dakota over just the last year.” (What’s going on in South Dakota that the rest of us are apparently missing?)

And it seems Pizza Hut has the dating website smitten. OkCupid co-founder Sam Yagan said Pizza Hut is the site’s biggest brand integration yet.

“Our fans are the best and they tell us all the time via our social channels that they want to lock us in for the long run,” said Caroline Masullo, director of digital experience for Pizza Hut, said in a statement. “We think it’s time to take that mutual feeling to the next level with a commitment.”

