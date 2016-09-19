Pizza Hut is coming out with a grilled cheese pizza

Pizza Hut is launching pizza with a grilled cheese crust.

On Monday, the chain will debut the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza: a dish that features cheddar and mozzarella cheese stuffed into its crust.

The difference between this new pizza and a more traditional stuffed crust are the cheese, bread crumb, and melted butter that top the crust, producing a crunchier texture reminiscent of a grilled cheese sandwich.

“The Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza is an imagination of a classic grilled cheese and a traditional pizza,” David Timm, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “The result is a delicious, flavorful pizza that packs the punch of a gooey, crunchy grilled cheese.”

A one-topping, large Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza costs $12.99. Customers can order the pizza with any available Pizza Hut toppings.

Fast-food mashups are everywhere in the industry right now.

Hollis Johnson Burger King’s Mac n’ Cheetos provided a viral hit for the chain.

Taco Bell established itself as the master of fast-food mashups with the success of the Doritos Locos Taco. The chain plans to launch a taco with a fried chicken shell in 2017 after years of increasingly bizarre menu items.

Burger King recently launched the Cheetos Chicken Fries and the Mac n’ Cheetos.

Pizza Hut has long been one of the most adventurous players in the pizza industry, introducing options such as pizzas with garlic knot and bacon stuffed crusts. It hasn’t always been a financial success for the chain — same-store sales increased 1% in the US last quarter, missing Yum Brand’s expectations.

Currently, the brand is in the midst of a major remodeling effort, with plans to revamp 700 of its US locations this year.

