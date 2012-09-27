Pizza Hut Wrapped Kit Kat Bars In Pizza Dough To Create These Outrageous 'Pops'

Photo: Screengrab from PizzaHutMiddleEast

Apparently, creating all sorts of crazy-crusted pizzas isn’t good enough for Pizza Hut Middle East.Behold, “Kit Kat Pops.”



They’re Kit Kat candy bars wrapped in pizza dough, according to Rachel Tepper at the Huffington Post.

How are these things?

Tumblr Handsup-Thumbsdown reviewed the little pops. They didn’t do too well:

Verdict: Who comes up with these ideas at Pizza Hut Middle East? – 1/10

There’s also a cheese option, if you’re not a fan of Kit Kats in pizza dough.

Here’s a short little ad for the pops, for your viewing pleasure:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’ve tried these things, shoot an email to [email protected].

NOW SEE: Japan’s Epic Fast Food War Inspired These Crazy Menu Items >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.