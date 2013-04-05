Pizza Hut Finally Brings Its 'Crazy' Pizzas To The US

Pizza Hut’s ‘Crazy Cheesy Crust Pizza.’

For years Americans have watched Pizza Huts around the world introduce bizarre pies with cheeseburgers, chicken and



other unexpected surprises in the crust. Finally the chain is bringing one home.

Pizza Hut just introduced the US to the “Crazy Cheesy Crust Pizza,” which boast 16 pockets of five different types of cheese.

This seems mild compared to what has been introduced overseas. Americans enjoyed Pizza Hut’s stuffed crust pizza in 1995, so much so that sales went up $300 million that year, but other countries got all the fun with bizarre Pizza Hut creations after that.

While this strange pizza creation will be sold for the next six weeks to three months, could this could mark the beginning of a trend to go strangely overboard as Pizza Hut has internationally?

