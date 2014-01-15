Pizza Hut In Luxembourg Is Surprisingly Fancy

On New Year’s Day in Luxembourg, when most local restaurants were closed, I ate a late lunch in one of the six Pizza Huts in the tiny and extremely wealthy country. The meal was surprisingly fancy, costing more than $US100 for an appetizer, two large pizzas, and soft drinks.

The dining area was modern with red leather seating and recessed lighting. There were three families in the restaurant during our meal.

I have never noticed artwork in a Pizza Hut restaurant before.

I’ve never seen imported apéritifs at Pizza Hut, much less a bar area.

There was an extensive wine, beer, and liquor selection in our trilingual menus.

I ended up getting a small and ridiculously expensive ice tea.

I skipped the $US15 salad bar and flipped through the 19-page menu to find a pizza.

Most of the pizza combinations were similar to what you would find in a Pizza Hut in America, but the goat cheese and honey pizza caught my eye. A large pan cost almost $US28.

We got an appetizer of different types of garlic bread which was about $US10. We spent almost an hour waiting for our pizzas but the restaurant offered free wifi so we were distracted.

I was told that the restaurant was also open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve unlike local establishments.

