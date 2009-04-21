Pizza Hut Hiring Summer Twitter Intern

Like many big, consumer-facing companies, Pizza Hut is trying to figure out Twitter. (Its new account has just 1,100 followers as of this afternoon.)

But Pizza Hut is extra clever: They’re turning the whole thing into a PR stunt. The company is planning to send out a press release promoting the gig, and the New York Times posted this mock job description for Pizza Hut’s “Summer Twintern” this morning.

“JOB PURPOSE To attend advertising shoots, product meetings and other corporate events. …The Twintern must also play social-media defence, monitoring Twitter for any mentions of the brand and alerting superiors whenever anything negative about the Hut is being said. … The successful applicant will speak fluent OMG and LOL and correctly use the terms DM (direct message), RT (retweet) and # (hashtag).”

The position is real. Pizza Hut tells us the job will run for 3 months and will be based out of the company’s Dallas headquarters.

But while the whole point of this “Twintern” — and companies being on Twitter, period — is to foster an illusion of corporate transparency, Pizza Hut isn’t sharing the job’s compensation details. “The Twintern will be paid an attractive rate and can find out salary information during the application process,” a rep tells us.

Let us know if you apply and how the application process goes. (And how much it pays.)

