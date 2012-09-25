Pizza Hut Has Invented Another Absolutely Ludicrous Type Of Pizza

Photo: Pizza Hut Middle East

The pizza-makers over at Pizza Hut Middle East have made some crazy pies in the past.There’s the pizza with cheeseburgers in the crust. And the pizza with chicken nuggets in the crust. And the pizza with meatballs and cream cheese in the crust.



But it’s trying to one-up those again with its newest offering: the Cone Crust Pizza.

Foodbeast’s Dominique Zamora describes it perfectly:

Instead of having a plain crust (yawn) or worse, stuffing the crust with your basic mozzarella (double yawn), this unique technique actually puts to work the pizza’s flabby leftover bits by folding them into cones and filling them with cream cheese, honey mustard chicken or an alternating combination of the two.

Yes. It’s “reshaping tasty fun.”

