Pizza Hut's Menu Is Getting A High-End Makeover For Millennials

Pizza Hut is getting classy.

The brand is shedding its junk food image with a hand-tossed crust pizza and premium ingredients like fresh garlic and parmesan, writes Maureen Morrison at AdAge.

The new menu includes a garlic-parmesan sauce pizza “featuring toppings like roasted vegetable and chicken bacon tomato,” according to Eater.

Pizza Hut is also heavily promoting a barbecue chicken pizza endorsed by country singer Blake Shelton.

Pizza Hut hopes the new menu will appeal to millennials, who seek out food “perceived as higher quality and more gourmet with unconventional flavour combinations,” Morrison writes.

Many of the top food chains have altered their menus to appeal to a younger crowd.

McDonald’s has released premium items like the McWrap and Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie. Wendy’s has released more upscale salads and sandwiches.

And Taco Bell eliminated kid’s meals to make the brand seem more edgy.

