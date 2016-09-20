Pizza Hut's grilled cheese pizza attempts to set itself apart from a sea of stuffed crusts -- here's the verdict

On Monday, Pizza Hut launched Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza:

a dish that stuffs cheddar and mozzarella cheese into its crust, grilled cheese style.

At first, the new dish seems simply like a slight variation on the classic stuffed crust form. However, according to Pizza Hut, there are some major differences.

Eager to figure out exactly what a grilled cheese-pizza mashup would taste like, we had two pizzas delivered to Business Insider’s office Monday.

A one-topping, large Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza costs $12.99. Customers can order the pizza with any available Pizza Hut toppings.

Most of the pizza is classic Pizza Hut: slightly greasy and cheese-heavy. However, even at first glance, the crust is clearly something new.

It’s flatter than the traditional crust, with a crunchy topping of breadcrumbs, cheese, and butter.

It’s as if someone mixed Pizza Hut’s breadsticks with the coating of a mozzarella stick, and put it on the crust. The result is delicious, and a fantastic add-on that should become something you can get without ordering Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza.

I especially want the crusty, cheese crust minus the stuffing because, frankly, the cheese part of the grilled cheese pizza is not very good.

The cheddar-mozzarella blend is fine when it’s hot and gooey. However, when the pizza cools even a little, it forms a gross chunk of hard cheese. The flavours clash with the pizza as a whole, and the neon colour is immediately off-putting.

Thanks to the subpar cheese, the Grilled Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza ultimately falls short of its potential.

Pizza Hut has hit on something genius with the crumbly outer crust on the grilled cheese pizza. Unfortunately, it falls short when it comes to the cheese part of the equation.

