Pizza Hut Is Going To Start Selling A Gluten-Free Crust

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut is partnering with Udi’s.

Pizza Hut is going gluten-free.

The brand is partnering with Udi’s Gluten-Free Foods and will start selling its new gluten-free pizza Jan. 26, according to USA Today.

The new pizza comes months after Pizza Hut began offering an array of artisanal pizzas.

The gluten-free crust also comes with fewer calories than a typical pizza, with about 150 per slice. USA Today reports the pizza will sell for $US9.99.

Pizza Hut’s new pizza comes with a set of guidelines for workers, according to USA Today:

Gluten-free isn’t simple. The Udi’s gluten-free crust, as well as the cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni, will be kept in a designated Gluten-Free Kit inside each restaurant. From there, every Pizza Hut Gluten-Free Pizza is to be baked fresh-to-order on parchment paper and delivered in a specially branded Udi’s Gluten-Free Pizza box. Also, all employees who make the Gluten-Free Pizza have been instructed to wear gloves and use a designated gluten-free pizza cutter.

Gluten-free diets, which eliminate wheat, rye, and barley, have become a health craze in recent years.

Many experts say that only people with Celiac disease need to follow the guidelines of a gluten-free diet. Only 1% of the American population actually has the condition, which causes the immune system to reject wheat products.

Fast food chains including Dunkin’ Doughnuts and Domino’s Pizza have offered gluten-free products in the past year.

NOW WATCH: Turns Out Exercise Might Not Be A Cure For Weight Gain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.