Pizza Hut Employee Caught Urinating In Kitchen Sink

A Pizza Hut in West Virginia has shut down after a district manager was caught urinating in the restaurant’s kitchen sink.

Video from surveillance cameras shows the employee using a computer and then turning around, unzipping his pants, and relieving himself in a nearby basin.

In a written statement to the local CBS affiliate, Pizza Hut said it was “embarrassed” by the employee’s actions and apologized to customers.

“Pizza Hut has zero tolerance for violations of our operating standards, and the local owner of the restaurant took immediate action and terminated the employee involved,” according to the statement. “While the isolated incident occurred during non-business hours and did not involve any food tampering, we follow strict safety and handling procedures and the restaurant has since been closed.”

The company also confirmed to CBS that the employee was a district manager.

The Pizza Hut was shut down by local health officials after CBS showed them the video.

We have reached out to Pizza Hut for comment and will update when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.