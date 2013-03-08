Pizza Hut Is Holding Job Interviews That Are Only 140 Seconds Long

Pizza Hut is looking for a digital media manager based out of Plano, TX, and if you want the gig, you’re only going to have 140 seconds to sell yourself, Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek reported.



Is it just a gimmick, or is there an actual purpose behind it?

Well, it appears to be a little bit of both. The 140 number is a nod to Twitter, but there is a point to the short timeframe.

“In terms of that short an amount of time, we need someone who knows who they are, what they are looking for, someone who’s super passionate, quick on their feet, able to communicate clearly in a short amount of time,” Pizza Hut director of digital and social media Caroline Masullo, told Bloomberg Businessweek.

She’ll cut them some slack if they’re a particularly impressive candidate though.

“If they are amazing, we want to hear what they have to say,” she said. “But at the same time, we want to hear as many people as we can.”

It’ll definitely add some pressure since you have to frantically get your message out, but at least you won’t be thrown any crazy Google brainteasers.

